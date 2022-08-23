Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku scores as Los Angeles lose to San Jose Earthquakes

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker Kwadwo Opoku was on target for Los Angeles FC in their 2-1 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes in the Major Soccer League (MLS) on Saturday night.



Opoku's striker was not enough as San Jose victory ended LAFC's franchise-record seven-game winning streak.



LAFC have dropped four straight matches when playing in San Jose.



San Jose took the lead in the 14th minute on Kikanovic's fifth goal of the season. The Earthquakes made a rush up field and eventually Thompson had the ball and delivered a stellar pass to Kikanovic, who booted the close-range left-footed shot past Crepeau.



LAFC equalised in the 54th minute through Kwadwo Opoku, who lifted a left-footed shot over Marcinkowski for his seventh goal of the campaign.



Cade Cowell scored the tiebreaking goal in the 77th minute as the San Jose Earthquakes stunned visiting Los Angeles FC 2-1.