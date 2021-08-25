Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng debut goal delays as Hertha lose again

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng drew blank again as Hertha Berlin suffered a second straight defeat in the Bundesliga on Saturday.



Hertha scored first but Wolfsburg fought back to snatch a 2-1 victory at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.



Boateng was on the field for 43 minutes and picked up a yellow card in the 29th minute.



According to Sofascore.com, Boateng's performance was a decent one as he scored a rating of 6.6.



He had 18 touches, 8 of his 12 passes were accurate (67%), and made one successful dribble.



The 34-year-old was looking for his first goal for the club since his return after 14 years.



Boateng signed a one-year contract with an extension dependent on how well he would perform this season.



The former Ghana international has said he would retire Hertha, a club he started his professional career.



Boateng has previously played for AC Milan, Barcelona, Dortmund, Tottenham and nine other clubs. He can boast of two league titles in Italy and Spain.



Meanwhile, Hertha's winless start could be extended to three as they face Bayern Munich in their next match.