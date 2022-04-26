Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo elated to score for Doncaster Rovers against Burton Albion

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward, Joe Dodoo has expressed his excitement to get back on the scoresheet for Doncaster Rovers against Burton Albion in the English Football League One over the weekend.



The 26-year-old headed home at the far post from a Knoyle cross to send Rovers on their way to a 2-0 win over the Brewers which saw them end their home campaign on a winning note at the Eco-Power Stadium.



Dodoo's strike was his 4th goal of the season in 32 league appearances with one assist to his name for Doncaster Rovers.



“It was a good game. We weathered the storm in the first 20 to 25 minutes, they were very direct and obviously Mitch [Jonathan Mitchell] made that penalty save and it woke the team up a bit to get going," he told club's official website.



“I thought we defended well. We dealt with their direct play and I was happy that we went in at half time 1-0 up.



“We needed something to get us going."



Dodoo added, "We always talk about it, through the season - when Kyle [Knoyle] is down the line and he’s got room, he needs to stand it up at the back post."



"We spoke about it just before it happened as well.



"So I knew what he was going to do, which helped."



Doncaster Rovers are 23rd on the league table with 37 points after 45 games played so far.