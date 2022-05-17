Ghanaian forward Jamie Leweling seals Union Berlin move

Soccer News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Ghanaian midfielder Jamie Leweling has completed a move to German Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin FC on a permanent contract, the club has announced.



The 21-year-old joins the top-flight side after leaving relegated Greuther Fürth.



The seven-time capped Germany Under-21 international opted to join Union Berlin following a number of suitors.



He scored five goals in 33 Bundesliga matches under under Stefan Leitl.



"The talks with Oliver Ruhnert and Urs Fischer really convinced me. In addition, you could see very well in recent years that Union is a club where players can develop and get better. For me as a young player, that's a very important point. We don't need to say much about the stadium and the environment. I played here with Fürth just before the end of the season and the atmosphere was overwhelming. I'm very happy that I can take the next steps in my professional career at Union," Leweling told the club's official website.



"I am pleased that we were able to convince Jamie of the prospects at Union and that he has decided in favour of us despite numerous other enquiries. With him, we get a technically and physically strong offensive player who will give us new impulses and even more speed with his way of playing football.,” said Oliver Ruhnert, 1. FC Union Berlin’s Managing Director for Professional Football.



The forward of Ghanaian descent joins Greuther Fürth teammates Paul Seguin, Janik Haberer and Danilho Doekhi in joining Union’s adventure next season, which will include group stage football in the UEFA Europa League.



Leweling moved to Fürth’s academy in 2017 and was given his first-team debut at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.



Fürth would go on to secure promotion to the Bundesliga with Leweling playing 24 times in the successful second-division campaign.



Comfortable on the wing and through the middle, it was in the Bundesliga where Leweling would make the biggest impression with goals against Stuttgart, Bielefeld, Freiburg, Hoffenheim and Leipzig.



Leweling has been capped at U19, U20 and U21 level with Germany.



