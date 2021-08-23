Ghanaian forward Henry Medarious joins Spanish club Marbella FC

Sports News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana U-17 star, Henry Medarious, has completed his move to Spanish Segunda B side Unión Deportiva Marbella.



The 24-year-old moved to Spain after his contract with Esperança de Lagos ended in the 2020/21 season.



The former Vitoria Guimaraes player signed a one-year deal with the Spanish club with the option of a further year.



"The Marbella Fútbol Club has reached an agreement with the Ghanaian player Henry Medarious, who will remain linked to the entity until the end of the 2021 -2022 season with the option of another," wrote the club.



"Henry (Accra, Ghana, July 10, 1997) is a very powerful right-winger who can also serve as a forward. International with the lower categories of the Ghana national team, in the last five years, he has played in the Second Division of Portugal in clubs such as SC Covilha, Vitoria Guimaraes 'B', Leixoes and Esperança Lagos. In addition, the African player has also participated in the Portuguese Cup," they added on their official website.



