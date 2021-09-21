You are here: HomeSports2021 09 21Article 1362007

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Francis Narh scores brace as Slavia Mozyr thrash Dinamo Brest

Ghanaian forward Francis Narh bagged a brace for FC Slavia Mozyr in their 3-0 sway win over Dinamo Brest in the Belarusian top-flight over the weekend.

The 27-year-old put up an impressive display as he helped his side cruise to a comfortable victory at the Regional Sport Complex Brestskiy.

FC Slavia Mozyr took the lead courtesy Vladislav Zhuk's strike in the 5th minute of the game.

Narh made it 2-0 in the 21st minute before hitting his brace in the 80th minute to seal all three points for the visitors.

He lasted the entire duration of the game.

The Ghanaian has made 21 league appearances for FC Slavia Mozyr, scoring eight goals and providing one assist this season.

Despite the win, Mozyr are still in the relegation zone of the Belarusian Vysshaya Liga after 22 games played thus far.

