Ghanaian forward Francis Kyeremeh features in FK Zalgiris Champions League win

Sports News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Francis Kyeremeh was in action as FK Zalgiris commenced their Champions League journey with victory.



Kyeremeh lasted 83 minutes and gave a positive account as Zalgiris defeated Linfield 3-1 in the Champions League qualifiers.



The return leg is scheduled for Belfast, Northern Ireland next week.



Kyermeh is expected to keep his starting berth and help Zalgiris secure qualification to the next round of qualifiers, with the Lithuanian club seeking a group stage appearance.



The 24-year-old right-winger has been a Zalgiris player since March 2020 when he signed a two-year contract from Israeli side Hapoel Tel Aviv.





