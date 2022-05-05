Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu to be sidelined for the rest of the season 

Soccer News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu is likely to have picked an injury that will rule him out of the rest of the season.



The 22-year-old was substituted in Anderlecht's game against Club Brugge on Friday.



He played 65 minutes in that goalless draw at the Lotto Park.



Amuzu goes into the infirmary to increase the list of injured players at the club including Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru.



According to reports, Amuzu's injury is very serious after medical checks, and is expected to be out for several weeks.



Anderlecht have four games to end the season and the winger is likely not to feature in Championship Group playoffs against Antwerp, Royale Union SG and Club Brugge.



Francis Amuzu has made 33 appearances and scored five goals with three assists this season.



