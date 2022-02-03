Ghanaian forward Erich Berko joins German side SV Sandhausen

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

German-born Ghanaian, Erich Berko has sealed a transfer deadline day move to German Bundesliga II side, SV Sandhausen.



The 27-year-old joins Sandhausen from rivals Darmstadt 98, where he spent the first half of the season, making 12 appearances and contributing an assist.



"I'm looking forward to the new challenge in Sandhausen and, together with the club and the fans, I want to help us achieve our goals," says Berko after sealing the move.



Berko has experience in the second tier of German football, making him a great addition to Sandhausen.



"After the departure of Christian Conteh, we have now signed Erich Berko, an experienced second division winger who closes this gap. That was the goal,” says SVS coach Alois Schwartz.



Sports Director Mikayil Kabaca has also extoled the qualities of the German-Ghanaian.



"After restructuring the squad, we were still looking for a player on offense who could help us directly in the current situation. Erich knows the second division very well from the past few years and also knows from his stations in Dresden and Darmstadt which virtues are in demand in the relegation battle,” added Mikayil Kabaca, who is sports director of the club.