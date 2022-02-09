Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu on the radar of Turkish clubs

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian Elvis Manu has emerged on the radar of two Turkish outfits Giresunspor and Samsunspor, Footballghana.com can report.



The enterprising forward is currently a free agent after leaving Bulgarian giants Ludogorets after two years.



The striker and the club mutually agreed to move separate ways after he made 57 appearances and scored sixteen goals for the club.



The 28-year-old is wanted by Turkish top-flight side Giresunspor while second-tier club Samsunspor monitors the situation.



According to reports in the Turkish media, Giresunspor offer for the Ghanaian is less as compared to Samsunspor.



The Ghanaian forward is believed to be weighing up his options.



Manu featured for Genclerbirligi in the 2017/18 and Akhisarspor in 2018/19 in Turkey.