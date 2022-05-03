Ghanaian forward Ansgar Knauff set to stay at Eintracht Frankfurt for another year

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

German-born of Ghanaian descent, Ansgar Knauff will stay at Eintracht Frankfurt for another year despite interest from parent club Borussia Dortmund after an immediate return.



The 20-year-old winger is enjoying a good campaign since joining the Eagles on loan in the winter transfer window.



Knauff has been instrumental to Frankfurt's journey to the Europa League semi-final.



His goal against West Ham in the first leg of their semi-final clash hands the German side the advantage after their victory in London.



His performances has seen him pop up on the radar of several clubs with parent team Dortmund interested in an immediate reunion.



However, the Germany U-21 star is expected to complete his 18 month loan deal before returning to the Yellow and Blacks.



"We knew that he would fit in well with us," said Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner following the player's quick adaptation at the club.



"He's strong and attacks the spaces behind the chain.



"The way he takes the ball and then hits it was great," he added.



Knauff has made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles and has scored three goals.



