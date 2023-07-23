Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scores brace to seal victory for Wuhan Three Towns

Sports News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international Abdul-Aziz Yakubu emerged as the hero for Wuhan Three Towns after scoring twice to propel his outfit to victory over Meizhou Hakka in the Chinese top-flight.



The former Rio Ave attacker started and lasted the entire duration as his side cruised to a 2-1 win on home turf on Sunday afternoon.



The 24-year-old opened the floodgate for the host at the Wuhan Sports Center Stadium after just five minutes into the encounter after connecting from Nicolae Stanciu pass.



Serbian international Rade Dugalic found the back of the net in the 17th minute mark to restore parity for Meizhou Hakka as both teams went to recess with a goal apiece.



Improved performance after the break saw Wuhan Three Towns secure the three maximum points at stake.



Putting on a stellar performance, the Ghanaian international found the back of the net of the opponent in the 7st minute to shoot his team into the lead again.



With no additional goal, the enterprising Ghanaian attacker and his teammates have cruised to a win to merit the three maximum points.



Abdul Aziz Yakubu has been impressive since joining the Chinese outfit in March 2023. He has scored 7 goals in 10 matches so far.



His contract with the club is expected to expire in December 2023.



Wuhan Three Towns are currently seventh on the league standings with 27 points after 18 matches into the campaign.