Sports News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian footballers should be forced to go to school - John Bannerman

Bannerman was part of the Kotoko squad that won the 1983 CAF Champions League

Former Asante Kotoko star John Smith Bannerman has advised Ghanaian footballers to take education seriously to avoid being miserable after football.



Bannerman believes education has been of great help to him after football compared to some of his playing mates, who depend on their families for survival.



According to him, it will be prudent to ensure that players combine football with school so that they can do something meaningful after retirement.



“The educational background of most Ghanaian players is not the best. Currently, if your education background is not good, you'll find it difficult to coach because you need to pursue a course. You realize most of our old players with much knowledge about football are nowhere to be found because they lack good education," Bannerman said in an interview with Hello FM.



He continued that, “I think we should force the players to go to school as well in order to pursue courses after retirement. I have been meeting some of my playmates and it's painful. Some of them rely on their families which is not good at all having played football.



“For me, I thank God I have found something doing and whenever I meet them I do my best to give them something” he added.



Bannerman was part of the Kotoko squad that won the 1983 CAF Champions League.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.