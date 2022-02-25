Ghanaian football stars who switched to music

Sports News of Friday, 25 February 2022

GhanaWeb Feature



Though their primary job is to play football on the pitch, some footballers also prefer to enter the studio booth to explore their musical talent at their free time.



As if the skill they exhibit on the pitch is not enough, these players who are blessed with football talent also know how to rock mics and stages.



When it comes to Ghanaian footballers who have become musicians there is quite a number of them.



From singing gospel songs to motivational, love songs, name it Ghanaian players have it all.



Some players are good at rapping and they have over time showcased their dexterity when it comes to the rap game.



Although they don’t intend to make wealth from music, they have enough talents to attract some ears to their songs.



Here are some Ghanaian players who have showcased their talents as musicians.



1. Quincy Owusu-Abeyie



Bearing the stage name Dr Blow, Quincy Owusu-Abeyie identifies himself as a rapper. The former Black Stars player was part of Ghana’s squad at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



The player had stints with Arsenal, Portsmouth, Panathinaikos, Celta Vigo and more. The winger’s last stint was at SV Robinhood in 2020.



These days, Qunicy spends more time in the music booth. He released his first mixtape in early 2020 and also has recorded with Dutch rap groups such as De fellas.







2. Asamoah Gyan



Ghana’s top scorer in history is known to be a multi-talented personality. From football to dancing to music and tennis, Gyan continues to explore more.



Known by stage name Baby Jet, the former Sunderland player has featured on five songs. The striker has worked with some of the top musicians in Ghana which includes Castro, Stonebwoy and Kofi Kinaata.



Though his songs may be old, anytime his track drops it’s very easy to find people moving their feet or singing along.







3. Kevin Prince Boateng



The former AC Milan star released his first track in 2018 titled, King. The song showcased the lifestyle of the football star who lives on the high like a King.



Prin$$ Boateng looks like a rapper. The midfielder’s last song was in 2019 where he featured Ty Elliot on a song titled Bella Vita.







4. Jerome Boateng



Despite not playing for Ghana, Jerome the brother of Kevin Prince Boateng has also tried music in the past. Before the 2018 World Cup, the former Bayern Munich defender featured on Jack Whitehall’s single titled Mannschaft. The footballer who used to often hang around Jay Z spit a few football bars on the song.







5. Memphis Depay



The Barcelona forward is also a serious part-time musician. Depay is the only footballer with the most views on this list.



The former Ajax player who chose the Netherlands over Ghana is known for songs like Fall Back, No Love, Blessing and more.



Depay featured Ajax football star Quincy Promes on his LA vibes song. His last song was in 2020 titled Heavy Stepper.







6. Emmanuel Boateng



The China-based striker recorded his only music in 2019 titled Oluwa Dey featuring Famouz. The former Levante player who went viral after scoring a hat trick against Barcelona blessed the mic with his verse on his single.



The player chronicled how he came from a very humble home to make it a footballer. Boateng has not tried music since his debut.







7. John Boye



It came as a shock to many when John Boye switched from defending the ball to defending the mic. The player’s track was an instant hit on the TV screens in 2013. John Boye was featured on the track with Asamoah Gyan, Castro by Anaanu Shaka.



The song which had a danceable tune was titled Accelerator Down and Boye had a dancing formula to the song.







Author: Joseph Adamafio



