Ghanaian football managers urged to comport themselves on matchdays

Sports News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Director of National Teams at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alex Asante has appealed to football team administrators to lead their players by example, especially on matchdays when operating from the sidelines.



According to him, team managers are role models for the players under their care hence the need for them to be particularly circumspect with their responses to refereeing decisions they disagree with.



“When games are being played and officiating is not going as we want, sometimes as team managers, we tend to address from the bench,” Mr Asante said. “We should know that the way we act will lead to the players to react the same way. As the team manager you must be the one to calm everybody down because you know the rules and sanctions,” he added.



Mr Asante made these comments in a presentation on the role of the team manager at a Mentorship Training Programme organized by Betway Ghana in partnership with the Ghana Women’s Premier League.



The capacity-building programme was held at two venues simultaneously on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Club managers in the Northern zone converged at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi with their Southern zone counterparts at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra. Participants and facilitators in both venues could interact with each other via a video link.



Mr Asante noted that team managers ought to ensure all the needs of the players are met so they can give of their best. He also pointed out that team managers should ensure discipline among their players because discipline is key to both individual and club success.