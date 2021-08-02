Ghanaian football fraternity honours late Cudjoe Amankwaa

Sports News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Late South Africa-based Ghanaian sports journalist Cudjoe Amankwaa was honoured by stakeholders in the Ghanaian football family in recognition of his contribution to the development of the game.



At a workshop organized by betting outfit, Betway, for Public Relation Officers and Administrators of elite division clubs held on Wednesday in Accra, the participants remembered the works of the Ghanaian, who was a loving figure in both Ghana and his adopted country, South Africa.



It was at the request of Kofi Addae, a former CAF Media Officer, who indulged the participants to observe a minute of silence in honour of Amankwaa, before commencing with his presentation which centred on best practices in communication.



“Before I start with my presentation, I would like all of us to remember one of our colleagues, Cudjoe Amankwaa who passed away few days in South Africa.



“Please let us be on our feet to observe a minute of silence in honour of our brother,” Addae requested of the participants, who willingly stood on their feet to pay respect to the departed.



Pictures of Amankwaa were adorned the giant screens in the quiet Hall as he was remembered.



The late Amankwaa, famous for his stints South African broadcaster SABC passed away last Friday (23 July 2021) after a cardiac attack. He was buried on Saturday in Johannesburg.



He left behind a wife and three kids.



The one-day workshop dubbed Betway PR Summit, organized in partnership with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) also had speakers like Randy Abbey, Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football, Fred Pappoe, former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, Alberto Aryee a Social media expert amongst others.



In attendance were SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah and GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo.