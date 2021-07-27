Ghanaian fitness coach Leonard Akoto singles out Stephen Appiah for praise

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghanaian fitness trainer Leonard Akoto has described Stephen Appiah as the most disciplined player he has ever worked with.



The Asante Kotoko fitness coach has been working with the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup Ghana captain during the later days of his career.



The speed and agility specialist has spoken high of the work ethics of the former Juventus and Fenerbahçe midfielder.



"Stephen Appiah is a very disciplined player and I enjoy working with him because of that".



Akoto is set to launch a foundation in Ghana to support talented Ghanaian footballers.