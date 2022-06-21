Ghanaian fans to sleep in tents in Qatar

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Accommodation is becoming scarce around the start of the soccer World Cup in Qatar in November. The search for alternatives is ongoing.



On November 21, the first Winter World Cup in soccer will open. The final will take place on December 18th. Up to 1.2 million soccer fans are expected in the desert state. A mammoth task for a country with less than three million inhabitants. This now becomes clear when looking for accommodation.



Therefore, the organizers came up with unusual ideas, as explained by Omar al-Jaber, representative of the Supreme Committee for the organization of the tournament. Among other things, fans should sleep in tents. “This is real camping. We should also let people have the experience of being in a Bedouin-style tent,” al-Jaber said.



In any case, the proposal will be finally discussed in the next two weeks. Tents with electricity and water supply are planned but without air conditioning. There should also be 200 more luxuriously designed tents.



In any case, Al-Jaber confirmed: “We will be able to offer over 100,000 rooms for overnight stays at the World Cup.” Some hotels are therefore not yet completed. There are also plans to accommodate fans on two hotel ships in Doha. The situation is aggravated by the fact that FIFA officials, media representatives, and last but not least the teams and their support staff themselves have to be accommodated.



Some fans should therefore not be accommodated in Qatar at all, but move into hotels in the neighboring Gulf States. In any case, the organizers have already reserved up to 160 shuttle flights a day to fly fans to the games.



