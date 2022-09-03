You are here: HomeSports2022 09 03Article 1615997

Sports News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Ghanaian duo named in Team of the Week in Romania

Samuel Asamoah of FCU Samuel Asamoah of FCU

The Professional Football League named the team of the week for match week 8 on Friday. Ghanaian duo Samuel Asamoah of FCU and youngster Emmanuel Yeboah of CFR Cluj were added to the TOTW.

The match week 8 in League 1 started on Tuesday, August 30, with the duel between CS Mioveni and UTA Arad, which ended 1-1. This round brought, among other things, a big win for CFR, 4-0 against FC Voluntari, a defeat for FCSB, 1-3 against Farul, but also a new surprising result achieved by Hermannstadt, who defeated Craiova University, score of 1-0.

The team of the week:

Cătălin Straton (FC Argeș)

Marko Vukcevic (UTA)

Adrian Scarlatache (CS Mioveni)

Cristian Săpunaru (Rapid)

Valentin Țicu (Petrolul)

Lucian Dumitriu (Petrolul)

Sota Mino (FC Hermannstadt)

Samuel Asamoah (FC U 1948)

Louis Munteanu (Farul)

Emmanuel Yeboah (CFR Cluj)

Claudiu Petrila (CFR Cluj)

Coach: Marius Măldărăşanu (FC Hermannstadt)

