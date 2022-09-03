Ghanaian duo named in Team of the Week in Romania

Sports News of Saturday, 3 September 2022
Source: footballghana.com
The Professional Football League named the team of the week for match week 8 on Friday. Ghanaian duo Samuel Asamoah of FCU and youngster Emmanuel Yeboah of CFR Cluj were added to the TOTW.
The match week 8 in League 1 started on Tuesday, August 30, with the duel between CS Mioveni and UTA Arad, which ended 1-1. This round brought, among other things, a big win for CFR, 4-0 against FC Voluntari, a defeat for FCSB, 1-3 against Farul, but also a new surprising result achieved by Hermannstadt, who defeated Craiova University, score of 1-0.
The team of the week:
Cătălin Straton (FC Argeș)
Marko Vukcevic (UTA)
Adrian Scarlatache (CS Mioveni)
Cristian Săpunaru (Rapid)
Valentin Țicu (Petrolul)
Lucian Dumitriu (Petrolul)
Sota Mino (FC Hermannstadt)
Samuel Asamoah (FC U 1948)
Louis Munteanu (Farul)
Emmanuel Yeboah (CFR Cluj)
Claudiu Petrila (CFR Cluj)
Coach: Marius Măldărăşanu (FC Hermannstadt)