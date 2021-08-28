Ghanaian duo named in Netherland U-21 squad for European Championship qualifiers

Sports News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian duo, Myron Boadu, and Jeremie Frimpong have been handed call ups to the Netherlands U21 squad for the European Championship qualifiers next month.



The two Dutch-born of Ghanaian descent have been invited by Netherlands U-21 coach, Van de Looi for the game against Moldova on September 7, 2021.



Myron Boadu has been on the radar of the Ghana FA for some time recently joined AS Monaco in the summer transfer window from AZ Alkmaar in a big-money move.



He makes his second appearance in the U-21 side for the qualifiers.



Jeremie Frimpong who is also being scouted by the Ghana FA gets his maiden call up to the U-21 side following a series of impressive performances for the Bundesliga side.



The full squad is as follows:



Goalkeepers: Jay Gorter (Ajax), Fabian de Keijzer (FC Utrecht), Bart Verbruggen (Anderlecht).



Defenders: Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Mitchel Bakker (Bayer Leverkusen), Ian Maatsen (Coventry City), Neraysho Kasanwirjo (FC Groningen), Jayden Oosterwolde (FC Twente), Sven Botman (Lille), Sepp van den Berg (Preston North End), Melayro Bogarde (1899 Hoffenheim), Ki-Jana Hoever (Wolverhampton Wanderers).



Midfielders: Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Ajax), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax), Daniël van Kaam (FC Groningen), Quinten Timber (FC Utrecht), Ludovit Reis (Hamburger SV), Kenzo Goudmijn (Sparta Rotterdam).



Attackers: Myron Boadu (AS Monaco), Daishawn Redan (Hertha Berlin), Fodé Fofana (PSV), Brian Brobbey (RB Leipzig), Joshua Zirkzee (Anderlecht).