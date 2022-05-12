Ghanaian duo Mohammed Kudus and Brian Brobbey celebrate Eredivisie title with Ajax

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian duo Mohammed Kudus and Brian Brobbey celebrated after Ajax was crowned Dutch champions for the 36th time on Wednesday.



Ajax defeated Heerenveen 5-0 to claim the title for the third time in a row. Brobbey scored one of the goals.



The pair joined the wild celebrations, which served as a fitting send-off for manager Erik ten Hag, who is on his way to Manchester United.



This is Kudus' third trophy since moving to the Netherlands from Danish side Nordsjallaned for 9 million euros in the summer of 2020. In his first season, the Black Stars midfielder won the league and the Cup.



