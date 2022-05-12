You are here: HomeSports2022 05 12Article 1535987

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian duo Mohammed Kudus and Brian Brobbey celebrate Eredivisie title with Ajax

 Ghanaian duo Mohammed Kudus and Brian Brobbey celebrated after Ajax was crowned Dutch champions for the 36th time on Wednesday.

Ajax defeated Heerenveen 5-0 to claim the title for the third time in a row. Brobbey scored one of the goals.

The pair joined the wild celebrations, which served as a fitting send-off for manager Erik ten Hag, who is on his way to Manchester United.

This is Kudus' third trophy since moving to the Netherlands from Danish side Nordsjallaned for 9 million euros in the summer of 2020. In his first season, the Black Stars midfielder won the league and the Cup.


