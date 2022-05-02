Ghanaian duo Kwaku Oduro, Darko Gyabi helps Manchester City to win English Premier League 2

Sports News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian duo of Kwaku Oduro and Darko Gyabi have won the English Premier League 2 title with Manchester City U-23 outfit.



The Sky Blues have crowned champions after a thumping win over Everton U-23 side last Friday.



Manchester City proved to be strong as they inflicted a 7-0 win over Everton in their final game of the campaign.



Darko Gyabi climbed of the bench to play his first game of the season for his outfit whiles his compatriot, Kwaku Oduro was an unused substitute in the game at the Etihad Stadium.



The pair made a combined appearance of three for the club this season, who wrapped up the title in their last game.



