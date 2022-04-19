Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey reveals how Brighton defeated Tottenham Hotspurs

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey has revealed how Brighton and Hove Albions defeated Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League.



The English-born Ghanaian lasted 82 minutes as his side secured a 1-0 win at away last Saturday.



Leandro Trossard 90th minute goal was enough for Graham Potter’s side.



Speaking after the game, Lamptey disclosed his side played collectively and it is as a result they defeated Tottenham.



He said: "Tottenham are a top team. They have world class players all over the pitch.



"We just had to make sure we played as a collective and together. That was the game plan and we got a good result.



"It's fantastic results from both games for us. We worked hard.



"We tried to implement what the gaffer said to us and work as hard as possible each day in training. I'm happy that it comes out on the pitch and we're getting the results we deserve.



"[After Arsenal, Graham Potter wanted] more of the same, by bringing more energy.



"We had to match them and let our football do the talking. We had to keep implementing what the gaffer told us and that's we did."



"We take it game by game.



"We look at every game as individual. We try to improve and get better and better.



"We look forward to the challenges every week."



Meanwhile, Lamptey has disclosed he is not ready to switch nationality to play for Ghana.