Ghanaian defender Robin Polley gifts Heracles Almelo jersey to children in hometown

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Robin Polley has through his foundation and the help of Dutch club Heracles Almelo presented jerseys to young children in his hometown.



These children are kids he plays football with whenever he arrives in Ghana for the off-season break.



On his holidays recently, Robin Polley made another presentation of jerseys to the children.



Taking to his Instagram page, the defender says the children bring him a lot of job. He also takes time to express his appreciation to Heracles Almelo for making provisions for the jerseys.



“For years what seemed like a hobby turns out to be a duty now where I never run away from all those beautiful happy children makes me happy. What still gives me goosebumps day and night. Special thanks to @heraclesalmelo for making this possible. Thankful to have the right people around me who help me through this God is the greatest,” Robin Polley posted on his Instagram.



