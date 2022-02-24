Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu named in Whoscored EPL ToTW

Sports News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Defender Mohammed Salisu is enjoying a good campaign with Southampton in the English Premier League this season.



The Southampton center-back has been named in the Whoscored.com Team of the Week after another brilliant display against Everton over the weekend.



The 22-year-old scored a rating 7.73 to make the best eleven of the week. He is joined by his teammates from Southampton in a team dominated by the St Mary's outfit.



Kyle Walker-Peters, Valentino Livramento and Jan Benarek all make the team of the week.



Also making it into the team were Mohamed Salah, Josh Brownhill, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Wout Weghorst and Harry Kane.



“Mohammed Salisu has been a revelation for Saints this season and did enough to return a WhoScored rating of 7.73 on Saturday, marking one of his best rated performances of the campaign," said Ben McAleer of whoscored.com.