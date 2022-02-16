Ghanaian defender Mohammed Kadiri joins Hungarian side Budapest Honved on loan  

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Kadiri will feature for Hungarian top-flight side Budapest Honved FC after completing a move from Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv.



The former Ashantigold marksman joins his new employers on a six months loan deal keeping him at the club until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.



Honved have an option to make the deal permanent after the loan spell should the Ghanaian manages to impress.



The enterprising player has started training with his new outfit and will hope to hit the ground running.



The 25-year-old has therefore expressed his readiness to help FC Honved to achieve their desire target at the end of the season.



Kadiri joined Kyiv in July 2019 from Austrian Bundesliga side Austria Vienna in a deal worth around 2.5 million Euros.



He was loaned to Russian top tier club Arsenal Tula from September 2016 to January 2021 making 13 appearances and scored two goals.



Kadiri moved to Austria for his first European experience in August 2016 from Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold SC.