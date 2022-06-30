Ghanaian defender Kennedy Boateng reveals why he decided to play Togo

Sports News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian-born defender Kennedy Boateng has revealed why he decided to play for Togo.



Since switching nationalities from Ghana, the towering guardsman has appeared four times for Togo.



In March of this year, he made his debut for the Hawks of Togo.



“I’m playing in Europe and I felt if I am not playing for the Black Stars, it is not going to spoil anything. I think we have young Ghanaian talents in Europe who can play when given the chance,” he said.



“So, for me joining Togo at the end of the day my mother is a Togolese and that is why I decided to play for them. Togo's head coach called me and explained how important I will mean to the team and I said to myself that if am not having the chance to play for Ghana, then I have to switch and play for Togo” he said.



He played for Ghana's U-20 national team.



Boateng began his career at Ghanaian club WAFA SC before joining Austrian Bundesliga club LASK Linz in August 2016.



Between 2017 and 2019, he had loan spells at SV Reid before joining them on a permanent basis.