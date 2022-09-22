You are here: HomeSports2022 09 22Article 1627904

Sports News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu takes break from VfL Bochum training

Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu has taken a break from Vfl Bochum training as a precautionary measure.

The 23-year-old who joined the Bundesliga club in the summer has been allowed to take break from the team’s training this week after complaining of a slight muscular problem in his thighs.

According to club’s trainer, the former Arsenal defender has given a break as a precautionary measure.

"This is a precautionary measure," said interim coach Heiko Butscher.

Since joining the club, the right-back has featured 7 times in the Bundesliga.

He is expected to be back after the international break.