Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu takes break from VfL Bochum training

Sports News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu has taken a break from Vfl Bochum training as a precautionary measure.



The 23-year-old who joined the Bundesliga club in the summer has been allowed to take break from the team’s training this week after complaining of a slight muscular problem in his thighs.



According to club’s trainer, the former Arsenal defender has given a break as a precautionary measure.



"This is a precautionary measure," said interim coach Heiko Butscher.



Since joining the club, the right-back has featured 7 times in the Bundesliga.



He is expected to be back after the international break.