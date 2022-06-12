Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah signs for German club FC Nuremberg

Sports News of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

German-born Ghanaian right-back Jan Gyamerah has agreed to join Bundesliga II side FC Nuremberg ahead of the 2022-23 season



Gyamerah has joined Nuremberg on a free transfer after his contract with Hamburger SV expired at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.



The former VfL Bochum youth player, who has extensive experience in Germany's second-tier league, says he is looking forward to the challenge of helping the club secure top-flight football next season.



"After intensive and trusting discussions with the Nuremberg club management, I made a conscious decision to go with and with FCN. I am convinced that we can play a good role in the second division and I will do my best every day to be successful with the team. The fact that Manu Wintzheimer, a former teammate, is on the team makes the start easier for me, of course," Gyamerah told his club's official website.



Sporting director Dieter Hecking added, "Of course, I still know Jan from our time together at HSV. He is an experienced player who can be used variably on defence. We are very happy that we were able to convince him to move to 1. FC Nürnberg."



Gyamerah appeared in 19 league games for HSV in the previous season.



Despite playing for Germany's U17, U18, and U19 national youth teams, the Berlin-born defender is still eligible to represent Ghana on the international stage.