Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Isak Kwaku Hien features in Hellas Verona’s defeat against Salernitana in Serie A

Ghanaian defender Isak Kwaku Hien was in action for Hellas Verona in their defeat against Salernitana in the Italian Serie A.

The Swedish-born Ghanaian who joined the Italian top-flight side in the summer started and lasted the entire duration as his outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat at away.

Isak Hien has been rock solid at the back since joining the club from Djurgadens IF.

The 23-year-old has featured 7 times in the Serie A this season.

He was handed his maiden Sweden call cup during the September international break.

