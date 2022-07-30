Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah misses Varberg’s game against Hammarby

Sports News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah missed Varberg's game against Hammarby on Monday because of an injury problem.



Mensah did not feature in the last match against Helsingborgs IF, and the defender was unavailable for selection against Hammarby, who secured a 3-0 win.



“An assessment is made day by day,” Varberg’s BoIS posted on its website before the game.



Mensah spent his early career with the Right to Dream Academy and Danish club FC Nordsjælland, before signing a loan deal with Swedish club Varbergs BoIS in July 2020.



Mensah has impressed in less than two months after switching to Varberg BOIS on loan from FC Nordsjaelland where he has provided one assist in seven games.



In October 2020 it was announced that the loan would be made permanent from January 2021.



Mensah represented Ghana at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.