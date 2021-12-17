Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng praises father-figure Petkovic

Sports News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Ghanaian international, Enock Kwateng has applauded the role played by Girondins de Bordeaux head coach Vladimir Petkovic in his career at the club.



According to the player, he sees the coach as his father and the gaffer continually helps him on and off the field.



"Vladimir Petkovic is like a father to me. He knows how to give a lot of advice and exchanges. He is forgiving and attentive. I like it a lot. He does not hesitate to share his thoughts with us either. That's its role,” Enock Kwateng told France Bleu in an interview.



Ahead of action in the French Cup this weekend, the Ghanaian says he looks forward to the game and wants to help his team secure victory.



“Going through matches is always fun. I hope positive results will follow. The manager is close to us but the place on the field is won in training. It's a good thing for me, for sure.



“I will give the maximum on the field,” Kwateng added.