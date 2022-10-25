Ghanaian defender Derrick Köhn targets a win for Hannover against Karlsruher SC

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

German-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Derrick Köhn was in action for Hannover 96 over the weekend when the team settled for a goalless draw against Nuremberg in the German Bundesliga 2.



Speaking in a post-match interview, the youngster expressed contentment with helping his team to pick the vital points.



“We gave everything, went out 0-0 and were happy to take the point at the end. That's fine. Playing in Nuremberg is not easy. Of course we always try to win - even today. There were a lot of long balls on both sides, which was certainly not a footballing treat overall. But we kept the zero, tried to create chances, and take them. The ball didn't want to go into the goal today,” Derrick Köhn said.



According to the defender, he will fight with his teammates next weekend to secure a win in the game against Karlsruher SC.



“Overall, we're on the right track and we're taking it game by game. Next week we want to get three points against Karlsruher SC,” Derrick Köhn indicated.



The game against Karlsruher SC will be played on Sunday, October 30, 2022.