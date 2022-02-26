Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah booming with confidence ahead of Metz clash

Sports News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Dennis Appiah is full of confidence ahead of this weekend’s encounter between his FC Nantes outfit and FC Metz in the French Ligue 1.



The defender excelled for the Canaries last weekend when the team hammered PSG 3-1 in the French top-flight league campaign.



Taking a lot of positives from that game, Dennis Appiah has now set sight on helping his club to brush aside the next opponent.



“We had a great game that night. There wasn't much for them... When we took Neymar's goal at the start of the second half, we didn't go down a notch. I don't know if it's strength or madness.



“We stayed until the 75th at least, very high. We were playing one against one behind. When I saw the match again, I said to myself that we were a little crazy,” Dennis Appiah recounted.



The match between Nates and Metz is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 27, 2022.



