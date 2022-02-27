Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah believes Nantes outperformed against Paris Saint Germain

Sports News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah believes his outfit Nantes outperformed against Paris Saint Germain last weekend.



The towering guardsman featured as his side shockingly inflicted a 3-1 win over the French giants in the Ligue 1.



Reacting to the victory, Appiah noted his outfit outperformed against PSG which resulted in their sweet victory.



He added they will do everything to get closer to the level displayed but indicated it will be complicated.



"Saturday evening's match was special. Exceptional even. In a packed Stade de La Beaujoire, against a great Parisian team, all states together”



“And we had a response. Of course it will be difficult to reproduce such a performance, already because on Sunday the team opposite will be different and will offer something different”



Then, on our side, I also think that we outperformed in this match. We will do everything to get closer to the level displayed but it will be complicated “ he said.