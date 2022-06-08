Ghanaian defender Anton Donkor joins German club Eintracht Braunschweig

Soccer News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Anton Donkor has joined new Bundesliga II side Eintracht Braunschweig ahead of the new season.



Donkor, born in Germany, has signed a three-year deal.



He joins the Die Löwen on a free transfer after his contract with Third Division side SV Waldhof Mannheim expired at the end of last season.



Right after signing the contract, the ex-VfL Wolfsburg youth player expressed his excitement about the move, saying he is looking forward to meeting his new teammates.



"I'm happy about the chance to prove myself in the 2nd Bundesliga. I come from the region and the talks I had with Eintracht were very good right from the start. I'm looking forward to my new teammates and to getting to know the club and to really get to know the fans," Donkor told the club's official website.



Sporting director Peter Vollmann spoke highly of the left-wing back given his impressive outings with the Carl-Benz-Stadion outfit during the 2021-22 campaign.



"We are happy that Anton is joining us because he was one of the top full-backs in the 3rd division and at the age of 24 he played both on the defensive and in the game the offensive side as enough potential to quickly assert itself in the 2nd Bundesliga."



He made 3 assists in 33 league game appearances for Mannheim in the 2021-22 campaign.



The Gottingen-born stopper is still eligible to play for Ghana at the international stage despite featuring for the Germany U18 & U20 youth teams.



