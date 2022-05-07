Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin sees red in Vitoria Guimaraes' draw against Boavista

Sports News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender, Abdul Mumin Suleman was sent off in Vitoria Guimaraes' draw against Boavista in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Friday night.



The Black Stars center-back had to leave the pitch in the 77th minute after lunging in on Congolese midfielder Gaius Makouta. The Ghana international had earlier been booked in the 33rd minute.



Vitoria SC, who are chasing an European place finish opened the scoring in the 25th minute after Oscar Estupinan rose high to head home Tiago Silva's corner.



But the host fought back to level in the 70th minute through Paul Georges Ntep following a great team move.



This is the second time the Ghanaian defender has been sent off this season in the Portuguese topflight league.



Abdul Mumin is having a decent campaign, having made 26 appearances in the league this season.