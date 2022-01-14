Ghanaian coach ‘schools’ Black Stars coach on how to use Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Ghanaian soccer coach Nana Kwaku Agyemang has offered some insight into how the handlers of the Black Stars can utilize the talent of striker Jordan Ayew to the fullest.



Nana Agyemang tells GhanaWeb that Jordan Ayew is not couched for a striking role and that to get the best out of him, Milovan Rajevac should deploy him on the flanks.



Whiles admitting that Jordan Ayew’s goal-scoring record is not impressive, Nana Agyemang says his work rate and ability to create chances is one of the best.



He has thus advised coach Milovan Rajevac to play Jordan Ayew on the wings so that he can cut in and create chance for the team.



“It’s how you use Jordan. It depends on how use him. I will never give Jordan the task of being the persons I’m expecting to score the goals because he has lost that form as a goal scorer. He has lost that confidence, it’s quite clear. It doesn’t matter how long Crystal Palace field him.



“It does not matter whatever Vieira says about him. He is making the right soundbites to boost the confidence of the player to put the ball at the back of the net but that is not working. Where it is working is that he’s become more a team player.



“He’s become an unsung hero. He really digs in, goes forward and comes back. It is about how you use him. You use him on the either side of the flanks where he can cut in and make things happen,” he said.



Jordan Ayew is likely to start for Ghana in the second Group C game against Gabon at the ongoing AFCON.



The Crystal Palace forward was heavily criticised for his poor showing against Morocco in the first game but will have a chance to make amends against Gabon.







