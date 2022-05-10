You are here: HomeSports2022 05 10Article 1533998

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Ghanaian coach Kwadjo Boateng helps his Dutch second division side BFC to victory

Kwadjo Boateng Kwadjo Boateng

Ghanaian coach Kwadjo Boateng helped his Dutch second division side Bussum Football Club BFC defeat IJFC 3-2

Kwadjo Boateng signed a three year deal with the Dutch side in 2019 and is assisted by 49-year old Guus Uhlenbeek also a black man.

BFC made it unnecessarily difficult for itself against IJFC, but did win: 3-2. 

After an early 2-0 lead, via Jostein Ohm and Olivier Blaauw, there seemed to be nothing wrong with the Bussum team.

 However, the first chance for the team from IJsselstein was immediately hit.

After the break, BFC continued to create opportunities and it was more secure on the ball. 

A brilliant free kick by Dico Knevel made it 3-1.

"After that we miss three more chances in which we go for the goal in excess'', said coach Kwadjo Boateng.

"Even after we gave up 3-2 from a penalty, we didn't have to reverse, but it was still exciting.'' he said.

