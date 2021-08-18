Ghanaian boxers lack discipline – Samir Captan

Boxing News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former boxing promoter, manager, trainer, and president of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Samir Captan, during a press conference held by Box Office Promotion at the Multichoice office, stated that Ghanaian boxers lack discipline compared to the era of Azuma Nelson and others.



In a response to the question posed to him by Rainbow Sports's Isaac Wallace concerning the disciplinary status of amateur boxers in Ghana, Mr. Samir indicated that amateur boxers haven’t been to the highest level.



“Amateur boxing isn’t developing due to the lack of discipline portrayed by our boxers. Someone like Waselu and his manager had a misunderstanding due to influence and instigation by his friends.



"Waselu desorbed the person who sheltered him, and this has destroyed his career,” he said.



He added that the boxers are sometimes intimidated by their supporters during the boxing bout.



“Boxing of late has been much of insult. It has to be in the interest of the supporters to back their boxers. Comparing Azuma Nelson days to these days, boxing is of less interest due to the intimidation by the supporters,” he added.



Mr. Captan stated that the government’s involvement in amateur boxing lacked performance from our boxers.



"The government and the ministry are of interest to support amateur boxing if our boxers put in their best performance when the opportunity is given our boxers. Professional boxers are professional and our amateur should give out their best,” he stated.



He further added that the focus of the government being much on football isn’t right and should stop.



"The focus of the government has always been football with which I think is wrong. Boxing has generated much for the country, and we should treat it with due diligence,” he added.



Samir Captan is the current African representative of the World Boxing Authority (WBO).