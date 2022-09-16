Ghanaian boxer Michael ‘One Bullet’ promises to knockout Russian opponent

Boxing News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Ghana’s controversial and sensational lightweight boxer, Michael ‘One Bullet’ Ansah is set to fight Russia’s Ivan Kozlosky on Friday night at the Moscow State Circus.



Both boxers had their weigh-in on Thursday and were able to make the weight for the lightweight contest.



Speaking ahead of the fight, Ansah cautioned his Russian opponent to be very wary about him because he might surprise him in the ring.



“I’m the fastest bullet in the world. If my opponent tries me this Friday, he would see what will happen in the ring. I will give him an accurate punch and pressure him. So, my opponent watch out,” One Bullet said.



He added, “I will give a good account of myself as the Bullet and when the opportunity comes for a knockout, I will take it.”



This is Ansah’s first fight abroad since 2019 when he fought Terry Flanagan of the United Kingdom and lost the bout.



The orthodox boxer has a record of 45 career fights, 23 wins with 17 knockout victories. The 32-year-old has suffered 10 defeats with three knockouts while two of his bouts have ended in draws.



One Bullet has remained undefeated in his last five bouts which have seen him win Ghana’s national lightweight title after defeating Sheriff Quaye in a mega fight.



Russia’s Ivan Kozlosky who is a 25-year-old novelist in the sport with just five fights has won all his bouts with two knockout victories.



