Ghanaian-born Alex Tettey announces retirement from football

Sports News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian-born Norwegian international, Alexander Tettey has announced his retirement from football after a 17-year glittering career.



The former Norwich City player, who was born in Ghana before leaving for Norway at a young age, hung his boots at the end of the Eliteserien league.



He last played for boyhood club Rosenborg following a career that saw him play in France for Stade Rennais, and in England with Norwich City, where he was a cult hero.



Tettey gained three promotions with the Canneries, winning the English Championship twice and a play-off at Wembley.



"The time has come for me to hang up my boots. I have always been myself throughout this journey (playing football), which is very important. I remember growing up in sunny Ghana as a young boy, my friends and I would make a tennis ball into a heading competition and while we are playing it, we would be laughing, joking, and smiling so much," he wrote on Instagram.



"I think this is called happiness/enjoying what u do or are doing. We didn’t have much, but we were soooo happy anyway, maybe this is a Ghanaian thing. This explains maybe why later on in my journey, playing football am always smiling and having fun. I want to thank everyone. Coaches, teammates, friends, fans, and especially my family.



"Thanks to Rosenborg, Satde Rennais, and Norwich, 3 amazing clubs which I have been lucky to have played for????????. I want to now focus fully on taking my coaching badges(calm down???????? this doesn’t mean am aiming for a coaching job jet) and working hard to learn a lot with Rosenborg academy players and coaches. Enjoying life to the fullest is also on my priority list," he concluded.