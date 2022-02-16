Ghanaian attacker Mustapha Ibrahim seals loan move to Serbian outfit FK Novi Pazar

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Mustapha Ibrahim has completed his loan move to Serbian outfit FK Novi Pazar, footballghana.com can report.



The forward who is contracted to Serbian top-flight giants Red Star Belgrade spent the first half of the 2021/22 football season with second-tier outfit Radnicki.



In the winter transfer window, he was recalled by his club to be assessed over the possibility of augmenting the squad for the second round of the campaign.



However, due to interest from FK Novi Pazar after his excellent display with the Red Star team during the break in January, Mustapha Ibrahim has been sent out on loan again.



He will be playing for FK Novi Pazar in the next six months until the football season comes to an end.



Mustapha Ibrahim recently inked a three-year contract extension deal with Red Star Belgrade.



The club believes he has a future with the first team and could next season be given the chance to shine.







