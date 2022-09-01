Ghanaian attacker Issah Abass leaves Mainz 05 by mutual consent

Sports News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster, Issah Abass has become a free agent after ending his stay in Germany with Bundesliga side Mainz 05.



The player's exit from the club comes to confirm a report by footballghana.com on Wednesday that indicated that the player could have his contract terminated before the closure of the summer transfer window.



In an official club statement, Mainz O5 has confirmed the termination of the contract, explaining that the decision was taken with both parties having an understanding.



“Issah Abass and #Mainz05 have mutually agreed to part ways. Abass' contract, which was set to run until 30th June 2023, has been terminated.



“We wish you all the best for the future, Issah,” the German club has said.