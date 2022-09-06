Ghanaian attacker Ernest Nuamah scores for FC Nordsjaelland in 3-2 win against AGF

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Ernest Nuamah was key for FC Nordsjaelland on Monday evening when the team locked horns with AGF in the Danish SuperLiga.



The talented teenager started for his team today when the side played as a guest to the matchday eight encounter.



Just nine minutes into the first half, Ghanaian attacker Ernest Nuamah was presented with a good chance and made no mistake as he scored to give FC Nordsjaelland the lead.



Unfortunately, the lead only lasted 20 minutes before AGF equalized through Hauso Haugen to restore parity.



Before the breakthrough, the quality play of the visitors paid off as Andres Schjelderup scored to restore the lead for the side.



In the second half of many actions, goals from Lasso Coulibally and Sebastien Gronning cancelled out as FC Nordsjaelland cruised to a 3-2 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



With his goal today, Ernest Nuamah now has three goals and one assist after making eight appearances in the Danish SuperLiga.