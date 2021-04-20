Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo: Rosemond Brown lawyers appeal 90 day sentence, dem file bail application

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Lawyers for Ghana Actress, Rosemond Brown AKA Akuapem Poloo file application to appeal 90 day sentence wey court give de actress.



Lawyer Andy Vortia in de notice of appeal to de Accra High Court argue say de jail sentence be harsh.



Lawyer Vortia establish de grounds of appeal on two issues.



First, dem believe say she be first time offender wey once she plead guilty to de misdemeanor of publishing nude photos, dem no for hand am harsh sentence.



Second, de lawyers de argue say like de court for give am fine for en misdemeanor instead of custodial sentence.



Dem file de notice of appeal Monday yeste after de lawyer for Poloo indicate say other legal brains give am de push to appeal.



Mr Vortia also file bail application for de actress pending de appeal case wey dem bring before de Accra High Court.



Dis appeal de come despite say Poloo for video inside accept de 90 day sentence den assure fans say she go come back soon.



Accra Circuit Court last week sentence Akuapem Poloo to 90 days in jail sake of she publish semi nude pictures of herself den son on social media.



De son of de actress according to lawyers say dem talk de son say en mother dey act movie.



"I talk am say en mother dey act some movie. I have create de impression say what dey happen be part of de role she dey play" he reveal.



