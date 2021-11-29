Ghanaian Table Tennis star Rhoda Boadu donates to Asoba Club

Tennis News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: GNA

Ghanaian foreign-based table tennis player Rhoda Boadu together with Efia Oforiwa, a former national table tennis player have donated table tennis equipment to the Asoba Table Tennis Foundation.



The Asoba Table Tennis foundation which grooms young prospects in the sport received items including balls, kits, racket cases, among others.



Presenting the items to the club in Accra on Saturday, Boadu who is currently studying at the Kingston University in London said she donated the items to support the development of children in the sports.



"These children are the future. Seeing these children have fun and enjoy the sports they love is what motivated me to support and create opportunities to develop.



“I decided to support these children because I wanted to be a part of their success.



"There is a lot of great talent and less opportunities. Supporting these kids would motivate them to strive, work hard and become their better self which would lead to greater success," she said.



Madam Dorah Sarpong, a coach at the Asoba Table Tennis Foundation, was grateful to these two players for their kind gesture and promised them that the items would be put to good use.



She added that the items would serve as a big motivation for these children who have dreams of winning laurels for the country in the near future.