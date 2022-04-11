Ghanaian Politician reveals Inaki brothers of Atletico Bilbao are ready to play for Ghana

Soccer News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Ghanaian Politician, Kennedy Agyapong who claims to have close ties with the Inaki brothers of Spanish La Liga side Atletico Bilbao says they are ready to switch nationality and play for the Black Stars.



However, the outspoken Ghanaian politician said the Inaki brothers despite being willing to play for the national team are feeling reluctant due to the abuse and harsh criticism players encounter from the media when they make errors.



Speaking in an interview he stated how harsh criticisms from the media affect players.



“Two boys really like me and they are in Atletico Bilbao. They are brothers”, he told Happy FM.



“The Ghana Football Association came to see me that I have close ties with them. They told me they want to play but the way we criticize these players is too much especially the media so they get discouraged because of that they don’t want to.”



The NPP guru also mentioned that for Ghana football to develop all people with close ties to teams should not be allowed to manage the Ghana Football Association due to favoritism.



“Every human being always tries to favour his team members and players. If these players are not fit and they go to World Cup, they are able to sell these players. So they will always favour their players.



“We need an independent GFA. I don’t know why they allow only football people to administer the Ghana football association or become the GFA president. I don’t subscribe to it,” he added.