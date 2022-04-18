Ghanaian Players Abroad: Tekpetey clinches league title as Elisha Owusu wins Belgian Cup

Sports News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues comprises a detailed compilation of how the players performed in their respective leagues over the weekend.



Below is the list



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Tariq Lamptey saw 81 minutes of action for Brighton in their 1-0 win over Tottenham



Mohammed Salisu was an unused substitute for Southampton in their 1-0 win over



Arsenal



Thomas Partey missed the game due to an injury



Tariq Fosu was an unused substitute for Brentford in their 2-1 defeat to Watford



Daniel Amartey played the full throttle for Leicester City as they lost 2-1 to Newcastle United



In League One, Hiram Boateng lasted 34 minutes in the game for MK Dons against Sheffield Wednesday



ITALY



In Serie A, Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to play 23 minutes for Fiorentina against Venezia which ended in a 1-0 win



SPAIN



In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba lasted 55 minutes in the game for Mallorca in their 3-0 defeat to Elche



Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 2-0 win over Ath. Bilbao



In Segunda Division, Samuel Obeng warmed the bench in Real Oviedo 1-0 win over Gijon



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Kevin Prince Boateng saw 68 minutes of action for Hertha Berlin in their 1-0 win over Augsburg



Kasim Nuhu Adams was on the bench for Hoffenheim against Greuther Furth



Braydon Marvin Manu saw 63 minutes of action for Darmstadt as they lost 5-2 against Schalke



In Bundesliga II, Daniel Kofi Kyereh missed St.Pauli’s game against Sandhausen due to injury



Kwesi Okyere Wriedt played the full throttle for Holstein Kiel against Dynamo Dresden which ended in a goalless draw



FRANCE



In Ligue I, Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Clermont in their 1-1 draw against Metz



Osman Bukari came on as a substitute to play five minutes for Nantes in their 1-1 draw against Angers



Alexander Djiku played the full throttle for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw againt Troyes



Majeed Waris missed the game due to injury



Gideon Mensah was in action for Bordeaux in their 6-1 defeat to Lyon



In Ligue II, Nicolas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey both featured in the game for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Caen



Emmanuel Ntim played 90 minutes for Valenciennes against Le Havre which they lost by a lone goal



ALBANIA



Michael Agbekpornu was in action for Egnatia in their 3-0 defeat to KF Tirana



Randy Dwumfour saw 75 minutes of action for Skenderbeu against Partizani which ended in a draw



Reuben Acquah played 58 minutes of action for Teuta in their 1-1 draw against Vllaznia



AUSTRIA



Seth Paintsil came off the bench to play 23 minutes for Hartberg in their 2-1 defeat to Admira



BELGIUM



Elisha Owusu has won the Belgian Cup with KAA Gent after seeing off RSC Anderlecht in the final on Monday afternoon.



BULGARIA



Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes for Botev Plovdiv against Cherno More which they won by a lone goal



Bernard Tekpetey scored a brace for Ludogorets in their 4-1 win over Slavia Sofia



CROATIA



Issah Abass and Prince Obeng Ampem were both in action for Rijeka in their 2-1 defeat to Lok.Zagreb



CYPRUS



Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was in action for Doxa as they lost 1-0 to Ol. Nicosia



Alhassan Wakaso was on the bench for Ol. Nicosia



Kingsley Sarfo saw 78 minutes of action for APOEL in their 2-1 win over Aris



ESTONIA



Abdul Razak Yussif played the full throttle for Paide in their 2-1 win over Narva



David Addy was on the bench for Tammeka in their 1-1 draw against Kalju



FINLAND



Eric Oteng saw 90 minutes of action for Ilves in their 2-2 draw against AC Oulu



ISRAEL



Godsway Donyoh climbed off the bench to play 29 minutes for Maccabi Haifa in their 1-0 win over Sakhnin



LITHUANIA



Francis Kyeremeh played 90 minutes for Zalgris against Suduva



MALAYSIA



Kossi Adetu was in action for Negeri Sembilian in their 3-1 win over Petaling Jaya CFC



Emmanuel Oti scored for Melaka United in their 2-1 win over Sri Pahang



MALTA



Isaac Ntow was in action for Hamrun in their 2-1 defeat to Hibernians



PORTUGAL



In the Liga Portugal, Richard Ofori saw 57 minutes of action for Vizela in their 1-0 defeat to Belenenses



SLOVAKIA



Rahim Ibrahim made a brief appearance for Trencin in their 1-1 draw against Pohronie



Sharani Zuberu came on as a substitute to help Dun. Streda record a 2-0 win over Zilina



Richmond Owusu played the full throttle for Zilina



SOUTH AFRICA



Edwin Gyimah played 90 minutes for Sekhukhune as they were defeated 1-0 by TS Galaxy



SWEDEN



Michael Baidoo played 16 minutes of action for Elfsborg in their 4-1 win over Varnamo



Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for Elfsborg



Ibrahim Sadiq saw 12 minutes of action for Hacken as they lost 2-0 to Goteborg



Joseph Amoako was on the bench for Helsingborg against Sirius



Abdul Halik Hudu register an assist for Eskilstuna in their 2-0 win over Landskrona



Lawson Sabah made a brief appearance for Eskilstuna



TURKEY



Isaac Sackey was in action for Hatayaspor in their 1-1 draw against Sivasspor



Isaac Cofie played 64 minutes in the game for Sivasspor



In Lig 1, Mahatma Otoo saw 66 minutes of action for Balikesirspor in their 1-1 draw against Menemenspor



Isaac Donkor played 90 minutes for Adanaspor AS against Ankaragucu



USA



Isaac Atanga was on the bench in FC Cincinnati game against Atlanta United



Emmanuel Twumasi played 90 minutes for FC Dallas against New York Red Bulls which ended goalless



Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-0 defeat to Orlando City



Emmanuel Boateng was in action for New England Revolution in their 2-1 win over Charlotte



Harrison Afful was on the bench for Charlotte



Lalas Abubakar played 90 minutes for Colorado Rapids in their 3-1 defeat to Minnesota United



Latif Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku both featured in the game for Los Angeles in their 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City



In USL Championship, Dennis Dowouna made a brief appearance for Miami FC against Hartford Athletic



Elvis Amoh was in action for Colorado Springs in their 2-1 defeat to Memphis



Mohammed Abu lasted 78 minutes for San Antonio FC in their 1-0 win over El Paso



Jordan Ayimbila was on the bench for San Antonio



Richmond Antwi was on the bench for Phoenix Rising in their 1-0 win over New Mexico