You are here: HomeSports2022 04 05Article 1508414

Soccer News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian Patrick Joosten registers assist for Cambuur in Eredivisie

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Patrick Joosten, Ghanaian winger Patrick Joosten, Ghanaian winger

Ghanaian winger Patrick Joosten provided an artistic assist in SC Cambuur's 2-1 defeat to NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch top-flight this past weekend.

Congolese forward Jonathan Okita gave NEC the lead in the second minute, but Mitchell Paulissen equalised in the 11th minute following a wonderful pass from Joosten.

Cambuur were the superior team, but they couldn't find a goal to take the lead, and NEC punished them in the 77th minute when Javier Vet scored with a spectacular long-range effort.

Joosten is on loan from Groningen and has played 20 games this season.

He has scored one goal and assisted two.

Joosten was born in Nijmegen to a Ghanaian father and Dutch mother.

The 25-year-old is a former Netherlands youth international.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment