Ghanaian Patrick Joosten registers assist for Cambuur in Eredivisie

Soccer News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian winger Patrick Joosten provided an artistic assist in SC Cambuur's 2-1 defeat to NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch top-flight this past weekend.



Congolese forward Jonathan Okita gave NEC the lead in the second minute, but Mitchell Paulissen equalised in the 11th minute following a wonderful pass from Joosten.



Cambuur were the superior team, but they couldn't find a goal to take the lead, and NEC punished them in the 77th minute when Javier Vet scored with a spectacular long-range effort.



Joosten is on loan from Groningen and has played 20 games this season.



He has scored one goal and assisted two.



Joosten was born in Nijmegen to a Ghanaian father and Dutch mother.



The 25-year-old is a former Netherlands youth international.